BNP claims party activist shot dead by police

A BNP activist named Shamim Mollah has died after allegedly being shot by police during a clash in Nayapaltan of the capital.

Shamim, son of Eusuf Mollah, was the union president under ward-7 of Mugda Thana Juba Dal, said the party's acting general secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton while confirming the news of his death to The Business Standard today.

Shamim was taken to Police Line Hospital in the capital in critical condition, where he breathed his last," he claimed.

The members of Awami League, BNP and police engaged in clashed in several places of the capital shorty after BNP started their rally in Nayapaltan.

When contacted, police declined to make any comment to this end.