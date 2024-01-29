BNP's movement now is to restore democracy, not to put party back in power: Moyeen Khan

Politics

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 03:11 pm

BNP&#039;s movement now is to restore democracy, not to put party back in power: Moyeen Khan

The BNP's current movement was to restore democracy in the country, BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan said today (29 January).

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of the 88th birth anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Moyeen Khan said the ruling Awami League government has once again established Baksal in the country.

"Our movement is not to reinstate the BNP in power. It's not driven by a quest for power or wealth; we aim to bring back the people's voting rights and restore democracy," he said at the event organised by the Ziaur Rahman Foundation (ZRF) at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital's Segunbagicha.     

"We believe in peaceful movement. That is why the people of the country boycotted the dummy election on 7 January. The people of the country have not compromised in the past and will not compromise on the question of voting rights and democracy," he said.

He said the BNP wanted to hand over democracy to the people. 

"That is why we are protesting in the streets. The movement will continue until the lost democracy of Bangladesh is brought back." 

Regarding the border issue with India, he questioned, "Is there anywhere in the modern world where thousands of people are shot dead on the border?" 

