BNP plots to seize power through backdoor whenever election comes: Law minister

Whenever the Awami League government announces the election schedule, the BNP-Jamaat alliance starts conspiring to prevent polls as part of their desire to come to power through the backdoor, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (27 January).

"Their conspiracy has not stopped. The BNP-Jamaat try to make issues in the country by utilising social media over trivial matters," said the minister at a reception programme held at the Brahmanbaria Akhaura Upazila Parishad ground in recognition of his re-election in the 7 January polls.

Calling on the public to remain vigilant against such conspiracies, Anisul Huq urged, "If you learn that anyone is attempting to destabilise the country, take steps on your own to bring them to justice."

Addressing the gathering, the law minister made promises of further development in his electoral areas and assured those present of the continuation of all ongoing development works.

The programme, presided over by President of Akhaura Upazila Awami League Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, featured speeches by former Member of Parliament of Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) constituencies Shahjahan Alam and Akhaura Upazila Awami League General Secretary Takzil Khalifa Kajal.

Local Awami leaders and activists extended a warm welcome to the law minister during the event.