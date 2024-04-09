BNP hatching conspiracies to destroy democratic, stable environment: Quader 

A file photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
The BNP, an undemocratic force, always hatches conspiracies to destroy the country's democratic and stable environment, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (9 April).

"BNP's principle, ideology and activity are opposed to democratic values. BNP's stance is at the opposite pole of democracy in the political arena," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP is the enemy of the country's democracy and internationally recognised terrorist organisation.

"The party, which was born at the hands of a military dictator, actually bears an undemocratic spirit in the disguise of democracy. So, they have no respect towards a constitutional and systematic approach," he said.

The AL general secretary said the BNP resorted to terrorism and anarchy in order to thwart the elections without joining it.

"The party tries to hide their ingrained terrorist characteristics through political programmes," he said.

But today their characteristics are known to the nation as well as the international arena, he said, adding BNP was dubbed as a terrorist organisation by the Canadian Federal Court.

Quader said, "The party has been submerged in the quicksand of errors due to taking up wrong policies and programmes constantly.

"Due to wrong politics, BNP's leaders and workers have also become depressed," he said.

"Perplexed leaders and workers of the failed BNP are now making evil attempts to sow seeds of frustration among the people," he said.

As BNP has no dream ahead, its leaders don't see any positive thing in the country, he said.

They always hatch a conspiracy to damage the country and the people through their negative politics, he said. 

Quader said AL leaders and workers are making their all-out strides to sustain the country's independence, sovereignty and democracy under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.  

He expressed his optimism that the country will become a developed, prosperous and safe Smart Bangladesh in the days to come overcoming all odds.

