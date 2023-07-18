BNP activists, police clash in Pirojpur

Leaders and activists of BNP clashed with police during the party's march in Pirojpur.

Pirojpur Sadar Police Station OC Abir Mohammad Hasan said seven policemen were injured during the clash. They have been admitted to Pirojpur district hospital.

The incident took place on the road in front of the local fire service and civil defence office around 12 pm today. Police have arrested six people in connection with the clash.

District BNP convener Alamgir Hossain said 10-12 activists of BNP and its affiliates were injured after police charged batons.

Meanwhile, OC Abir said BNP leaders and activists attacked police with sticks and threw bricks at them during the party's march on Circuit House road in the city.

Later, police brought the situation under control.

Additional police were deployed on the site. Legal action will be taken in this regard later, the OC said.