Four riding one bike on Bagerhat highway; 2 die, 2 hurt after bus runs them over

This photo shows the accident site on Pirojpur-Bagerhat Highway. Two were killed and other two injured in the accident that took place on Sunday, 3 December 2023. Photo: TBS

Four people travelling together on a single bike on the Pirojpur-Bagerhat highway were run over by a bus, resulting in the death of two and severe injuries for the two survivors.

The deceased were identified as Rony, 35, and Rabbi Khan, 25.

Dr Ziaul Adnan Rumel, the resident medical officer at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital, said the four were brought to the hospital on the morning of Sunday (3 December).

"Two were dead on arrival. Due to the severity of their conditions, the other two — Faisal and Mizan Jamaddar — were sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital after initial treatment," he added.

Md Mizanur Rahman, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Katakhali Highway police station, said the incident occurred when a passenger bus of Dhansiri Transport, travelling from Khulna to Barishal, collided head-on with the motorcycle and an easy-bike.

"The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital. The bus involved in the accident was detained, and legal proceedings are underway," he added.

According to the eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 9:30am on the Bagerhat-Pirojpur highway near Baitpur village of Bagerhat Sadar upazila.

All the deceased and injured are from Sharankhola upazila's Sonatala village.

"Among the victims, Rabbi was a hired motorcycle driver, while the others earned their living by fishing in the Sundarbans," Sharankhola Upazila Vice Chairman Hasanuzzaman Parvez said.

"They were travelling to Bagerhat to attend a court hearing," he added.