7 killed as bus crushes auto rickshaw, motorcycle in Pirojpur

Seven were killed as a bus ran over an auto rickshaw and motorcycle in Pirojpur today (8 March).

"So far, seven have been confirmed dead in the accident. We are currently at the scene and will provide more details later," said Ashikuzzaman, officer in charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar police station.

Station Officer Md Rezowan of the Fire Service and Civil Defense said the accident took place in the Parerhat area of Pirojpur Sadar's Shankarpasha union around 12:30pm.

"Initially, it is presumed that the bus experienced a brake failure and ran over an auto rickshaw and a motorcycle. We recovered three bodies from the scene and sent several injured to the hospital. Among them, four more succumbed to their injuries," he said.

Three deceased have been identified as Swapon, Naim, Hemayet, and Khairul.

Eyewitnesses said the bus operated on a local route inside Pirojpur and was on its way to the district's Indurkani upazila. It crushed the auto rickshaw and motorcycle as it was crossing the Jhaitala area.