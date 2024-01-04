Police-BNP clash in Dhamrai; 3 cops injured

BNP activists and police clash at Kalampur Bazar in Dhaka’s Dhamrai upazila on Thursday, 4 January. Photo: TBS

At least three policemen were injured as a clash erupted between police and BNP activists in Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila today (4 January).

The confrontation unfolded around 7:30am at Kalampur Bazar of the upazila when police intervened as BNP activists attempted to conduct a rally backing the election boycott and non-cooperation movement.

Following the incident, police arrested three people on the spot.

Identities of the injured policemen and the detainees couldn't be confirmed immediately.

Dhamrai police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, stating, "Three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector [ASI], were injured during the clash. BNP activists initiated an attack by pelting bricks at the police while they were on regular duty in the Kalampur area this morning."

According to locals, police stopped the procession brought out by BNP leaders and activists and arrested three people from there. Enraged by the detention, other BNP men present at the scene retaliated by throwing bricks at the police and vandalising a police vehicle.