BNP accuses foreign ministry of being anti-people on polls

UNB
22 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 06:12 pm

Rizvi distributes leaflets containing the party&#039;s call to the people to boycott the upcoming elections at a kitchen market at Uttara’s Sector 11 in the capital on Friday (22 December). Photo: UNB
Rizvi distributes leaflets containing the party's call to the people to boycott the upcoming elections at a kitchen market at Uttara’s Sector 11 in the capital on Friday (22 December). Photo: UNB

BNP on Friday alleged that the foreign ministry has taken an anti-people stance with its statement on social media accusing opposition parties of obstructing the upcoming election slated for 7 January.

Talking to reporters after distributing leaflets in the capital's Uttara area, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also alleged that the ministry has been playing a role in favour of an one-sided election.

He said the foreign ministry is campaigning on social media that the BNP and its allies are obstructing the elections in Bangladesh and they have stepped up their efforts to enforce the blockade to achieve their goals.

"The foreign ministry's statement on social media is not correct. It has now become clear to the democratic world that a lopsided election is going to be held in Bangladesh. In this situation, the foreign ministry has taken the role of the new Razakar by standing against the people," the BNP leader said.

He also said the foreign ministry is also working as a collaborator of the government with a stance against a free, fair, transparent, and participatory election in the country. "It is an anti-people move. We strongly condemn such activities of the foreign ministry."

Rizvi claimed that 63 political parties and the majority of the people of Bangladesh boycotted the one-sided dummy election. "They also rejected the election".

He also accused the government of taking a stance against the people with its efforts to snatch people's right to vote by holding a one-sided election using the state machinery.

The BNP leader said the government has created a frightening situation in the country by arresting, jailing, and implicating the opposition leaders and activists in false cases after carrying out a crackdown on them only to stage a game in the name of election.

Calling upon the country's people to boycott the forthcoming national polls, he said the results of the stage-managed election have already been prepared in the Ganabhaban.

"We urge the patriotic people to boycott this dummy election and not to go to the polling station on 7 January and encourage others to do the same," Rizvi said.

Rizvi along with some BNP leaders and activists distributed leaflets containing the party's call to the people to boycott the upcoming elections at a kitchen market at Uttara's Sector 11 in the capital.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BNP announced a "non-cooperation movement" against the government and urged the people of the country to boycott the 7 January election.

The party also announced to conduct mass campaigns among people on 21, 22 and 23 December to boycott the unilateral election and gain public support for the non-cooperation movement.

