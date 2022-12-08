Arsonists won't be allowed to come to power again: PM

Politics

BSS
08 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 05:02 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has called on people to remain alert so that corrupt, anti-liberation forces and arson terrorists cannot come to power again.

"Arson terrorists will not be allowed to come to power again," she said. During a joint virtual meeting of Awami League and its associate bodies held at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office, from her official Ganabhaban residence, the premier asked the party leaders and activists to remain alert so that no anarchy can take place in the country.

"Our leaders and activists should remain prepared in each location so that they (BNP-Jamaat) cannot resort to torture anymore," she said.

Sounding a note of warning, she said everyone should remember that the Awami League did not come from anyone's pocket and its existence was deep-rooted as it was established by the Father of the Nation.

"BNP came from the pockets of the uniformed military dictator Ziaur Rahman," she said.

Sheikh Hasina heavily came down on the BNP leaders for shedding "crocodile tears" while fighting for democracy.

"Talking about democracy doesn't suit BNP (leaders).... Zia had given curfew democracy while Khaleda Zia gave corruption. Khaleda has two virtues - indulging in corruption and killing people," she added.

The prime minister said power is not meant to be enjoyed but rather to be utilized to serve the country and its people.

"No development was carried out during the tenure of the BNP-Jamaat. They were devouring development like insects," she said, adding that a sound mindset and proper guidelines are required to carry out development.

