AL's associate bodies to hold Friday's rally at south gate of Baitul Mukarram

A press conference regarding the rally will be held at the Chhatra League office on Bangabandhu Avenue at 5 pm today

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Tomorrow's rally of Awami League's associate organisations -- Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchasebak League -- will be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, instead of the old trade fair ground in Agargaon, said Afzalur Rahman Babu, general secretary of Swechchasebak League.

"The rally cannot be held at the old trade fair ground as there is a scheduled programme of the president at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) next to the ground," he told reporters in Dhaka's Agargaon today.

A press conference regarding the rally will be held at the Chhatra League office on Bangabandhu Avenue at 5 pm today.

Yesterday, the three associate organisations of AL announced that their youth rally, which was scheduled for today, will be held on Friday. 

The decision came after BNP decided to hold its rally on Friday, instead of Thursday.

