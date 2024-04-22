BNP postpones 26 April rally due to severe heatwave

The BNP has postponed its planned rally in front of the party's headquarters in Dhaka's Nayapaltan on 26 April citing the ongoing severe heatwave that has been sweeping over the country.

"The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the party's Dhaka South Metropolitan unit. The new date for the rally will be announced later," Shairul Kabir Khan, member of BNP's media cell, said today (22 April).

The BNP had planned for a major showdown in Dhaka on 26 April through a rally in Nayapaltan in demand for the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and to protest against the arrest and sentencing of other leaders and activists, The Business Standard reported on Sunday (21 April).

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam was expected to lead the rally, said a letter signed by Saidur Rahman Mintoo, BNP Dhaka South unit office secretary.

Party sources said leaders and activists from the Dhaka metropolitan and neighbouring districts are preparing for the rally's success.

The sources also said BNP also sent a letter to the DMP commissioner on Saturday (20 April).