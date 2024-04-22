AL postpones 26 April rally as police denies permission
It was scheduled to be held in front of AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the afternoon on that day.
Awami League (AL)'s Dhaka City South Unit has postponed its peace and development rally which was scheduled to be held on April 26.
The rally was postponed as police didn't permit holding the rally on that day, according to a press release today (22 April).
