95 candidates, including 5 party chiefs, lose security deposit in Ctg

Ballot box at Darus Salam Government Primary School polling station under Dhaka-14 constituency at around 12:45am on election day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS

In 16 constituencies of Chattogram, 95 candidates, including 5 party chairpersons, have lost their security deposits.

A total of 125 candidates from 20 political parties and independents participated in the 12th national election in these constituencies.

Approximately 75% of the candidates' security deposits were forfeited. If a candidate fails to secure 12.5% of the votes cast in a constituency, the security deposit is forfeited.

Five party chiefs lose security deposit

Leaders of five parties are among the candidates whose security deposits were forfeited in Chattogram. They are Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) Chairman SM Abul Kalam Azad from Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon-Panchlaish) constituency, Chairman of Pragatishil Democratic Forum (Unregistered) Mohammad Nazim Uddin from Chattogram-5 (Hathajari), Chairman of Bangladesh Islami Front MA Matin from Chattogram-12 (Patia), Chairman of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, and Chairman of Bangladesh Supreme Party Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari from Chattogram-2 (Fatikchari).

41 candidates of six Islamic parties lost security deposit

Candidates of Bangladesh Islami Front (Moombati) lost their security in all the seats after participating in 12 of the 16 constituencies of Chattogram. All candidates of Islamic Front Bangladesh (Chair) lost their security deposit in all 15 constituencies.

Candidates of Bangladesh Supreme Party (Ektara) lost security in 9 seats, candidates of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation (Flower Mala) and Islami Oikya Jote (Minar) lost their security deposit in two seats each. The candidate of Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan (Banyan Tree) could not save the security deposit by participating in another seat.

Details of security deposit losses in various constituencies are as follows:

In Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai) constituency, except for the boat symbol candidate Mahbub ur Rahman Ruhel and independent candidate Gias Uddin, the security deposit of the remaining five candidates has been forfeited.

Similarly, in Chattogram-2 (Fatikchari) constituency, the boat candidate Khadijatul Anwar Soni and independent candidate Hossain Md Abu Taib; the remaining 7 candidates lost their security deposit.

In Chattogram-3 (Sandwip) constituency, except for Mahfuzur Rahman and Md Jamal Uddin Chowdhury, the security deposit of the remaining 5 candidates has been forfeited.

In Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda-part of the city) seat, the security deposit of 6 candidates except SM Al Mamun was forfeited.

In Chattogram-5 (Hathazari-part of the city) seat, security deposit of 5 candidates except Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud and independent candidate Muhammad Shahjahan Chowdhury were forfeited.

In Chattogram-6 (Raozan) constituency, the security deposit of the remaining 4 candidates except ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury has been forfeited.

In Chattogram-7 (Rangunia) constituency, Apart from boat candidate Dr Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, 5 candidates including Jatiya Party, Trinamool BNP have lost their security. Awami League gave Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali-part of the city) seat to Jatiya Party candidate Solaiman Alam Seth as part of seat sharing. But in the end, Seth could not even protect his security deposit. Independent candidate Abduch Shalam won this seat.