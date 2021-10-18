Police superintendents of Rangpur, Feni transferred

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 02:10 pm
From left- Biplob Kumar Sarker and Khandaker Nurunnabi
From left- Biplob Kumar Sarker and Khandaker Nurunnabi

Biplob Kumar Sarker, police superintendent (SP) of Rangpur, and Feni's SP Khandaker Nurunnabi have been transferred to Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Police Directorate respectively.

A notification of the Public Security Division of the home ministry made the disclosure today. 

The move came after recent incidents of communal violence in the districts.

Ferdous Ali Chowdhury, assistant inspector general of Bangladesh Police Headquarters, has been made superintendent of Rangpur police.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun has been appointed as Feni SP. 

Three more SP-ranked officials have also been transferred to the new posts.

Chattogram Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) Bijay Basak has been transferred to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Dhaka district, Sylhet Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) Sanjay Sarkar has been transferred to Chattogram Metropolitan Range DIG Office and Assistant Inspector General of Police Mohammad Sohel Rana has been transferred to Chattogram Metropolitan as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Earlier on 13 October, a reported demeaning of the holy Quran stoked communal tensions in Cumilla. The incident sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations came under attack in several districts.
 

