Youth-led Initiative 'StepUp 4 Tomorrow' provides daily iftar to distressed people in Rangpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 10:20 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Every afternoon, a group of young men and women set out with iftar meals in hand. It all began from the first Ramadan. Their outings continue, seemingly without fatigue. Sometimes they can be seen at Rangpur Station, Shapla Square, Char Tola Intersection, Railway Gate, Rangpur KDC, Sultan Mor, Khamar Mor, Ghorapir, Shapla Square again, sometimes at Pirpur, Payra Square, Kamar Para, Lalabagh, Darshana, Satmatha, shopping complex.

In this way, 40 youths have spread out across the city of Rangpur from one end to another. They are all members of the voluntary organisation "StepUp 4 Tomorrow".

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Volunteers have been providing Iftar meals every day to distressed individuals who live in roadside slums or stay at stations but have nowhere to turn for help.

The daily Iftar items included khichuri or fried rice, dates, onion fritters, eggplant fritters, chickpeas, boondi, and seasonal fruits. Not only iftar distribution, but they have also ventured out to provide homemade food for Sehri in the middle of the night to the distressed individuals at Rangpur Railway Station. Thus, "StepUp 4 Tomorrow" has stood by the side of around more than One thousand people during Ramadan through their own arrangements.

However, the beginning of the work was filled with many challenges. Most of the financial assistance came from the volunteers themselves. They contributed voluntarily to this cause. With the support of their families or relatives, they managed to accumulate funds on a daily basis. Some volunteers provided tuition fees, some contributed their savings, while others donated money for daily expenses.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ruhan, a student at Rangpur City College and a volunteer of "StepUp 4 Tomorrow," said, "Spiritual peace gives fuel behind these works. In any situation of life, I want to put a smile on the face of others by doing my best."

In 2023,  Mubashwira Tasnim, a student of United International University (UIU) founded "StepUp 4 Tomorrow" with the aim of addressing climate change, mental health, women and children's rights, and youth development. 

Currently, with the support of over 150 volunteers, work is underway in Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, and Dhaka districts. The organisation is also engaged in various voluntary activities through a collaborative effort between UNICEF and Rangpur City Corporation.

Mubashwira Tasnim, the founder of "StepUp 4 Tomorrow," shared her dream, saying, "I am working to build a society without discrimination. Although the developed countries are primarily responsible for climate change, developing countries like ours are bearing the brunt, especially women and children. Due to climate change, ensuring the rights of vulnerable people and protecting the rights of women and children through youth engagement are the aspirations of building a society free from exploitation and discrimination, which motivates me to wake up every day. Organising iftar programmes on a monthly basis is an effort to stand by the disadvantaged."

