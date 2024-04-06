Feni level crossing crash: Death toll rises to 6

The death toll from the crash involving a running train hitting a truck on a level crossing in Purbo Fazilpur Muhuriganj Bridge area under Feni's Sadar upazila rose to six, as four more people succumbed to their injuries.

The victims were identified as Sajjad, 20, son of Yachin, Rifat, 19, son of Ruhul Amin, Deen Mohammad, 19, son of Surul Islam, and Ashiq of Shaktala village of Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla.

Feni's Superintendent of Police Md Jakir Hasan confirmed the deaths.

Police and witnesses said the accident happened around 8:30 am when the Chattogram-bound mail train hit the truck while it was crossing the rail track as the gateman failed to place the bar despite the arrival of the train in the Muhuriganj Bridge area.

The impact of the accident left truck driver Mizan, 32, son of Abul Howladar of Uzirpur upazila of Barishal and its helper Abul Khair, 40, son of Amir Hossain of Manoharpur of Comilla dead on the spot, they said.

The bodies were sent to Feni Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Gateman Md Saiful went missing soon after the accident, Jakir Hasan added.