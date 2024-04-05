Mail train hit sand-laden truck in Feni, 2 dies

Police sent the bodies to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 04:37 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two persons were killed as a sand-laden truck was hit by a mail train when it was passing through a railway level crossing at Muhuriganj of Chagalnaiya uapzila this morning (5 April).

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Mizan, 32, son of Abul Hawlader and also a Truck driver, hailed from Kawaraka village of Uzirpur upazila under Barishal district and another was a railway passenger who was not immediately identified.

"The accident took place following a strike by a Chattogram-bound mail train in the Balumahal area, adjacent to Muhuriganj Bridge here at 8.30am on Friday," said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chagalnaiya Police Station M Hasan Imam.

As a result, the truck overturned and fell on the line. Two people died on the spot, he added.

Police sent the bodies to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police Super M Zakir Hasan visited the spot soon after the incident took place. Action will be taken if someone is negligent, he said.

train / Accident / Bangladesh / Feni

