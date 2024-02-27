Police rescue 31 tourists from Sundarbans through 999

Bangladesh

BSS
27 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 07:33 pm

Related News

Police rescue 31 tourists from Sundarbans through 999

The tourists went missing on Monday afternoon

BSS
27 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 07:33 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The National Emergency Hotline Service 999 helped police rescue 31 tourists who went missing in Karamjal area of Sundarbans on Monday (26 February) afternoon.

After receiving a call from the emergency hotline, a team of the Mongla police rescued them from the area this afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mongla Police Station K M Azizul Islam said a total of 31 tourists lost their way shortly after entering the forest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The tourists, who were students of different educational institutions of Chitalmari upazila of Bagerhat, went to Karamjal Tourism and Wildlife Breeding Center under Chandpai Range (Mongla) of Sundarban East Forest  Division on Monday morning.

"Being curious and enthusiastic, the tourists were marvelled at the beauty of nature and started walking deep into the forest," the OC said, adding that they lost their way two kilometers into the deep Eastern Forest under the Chadpai Range after crossing the Karamjal tourist centre.

They were terrified and two of them fell ill. A teenager named Ferdous who was in the group made a mobile call to National Emergency Hotline 999. Getting the call, Mongla Police Station OC rescued them from the forest.

"There was no balance in my SIM but I know anyone can make a call at 999 free of cost and we did it two hours later after realizing we were lost," said Md Ferdous while talking to BSS today.

"We thank Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for digitalisation of Bangladesh and the police as well as their immediate response," he added.

Top News

Bangladesh / police / 999

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

8h | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1d | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

2h | Videos
Why Putin is unstoppable?

Why Putin is unstoppable?

1h | Videos
The men's and women's World Cup trophies will be the equivalent in all aspects.

The men's and women's World Cup trophies will be the equivalent in all aspects.

3h | Videos
Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

4h | Videos