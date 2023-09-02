Police rescue 3 teen girls kidnapped from Cox's Bazar's Chakaria; 3 arrested

Police on Saturday rescued three teenage girls who were abducted from separate areas of Cox's Bazar's Chakaria upazila.

"Three teams of police conducted operations to rescue the girls. Three people were arrested on kidnapping charges," Chakaria police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Javed Mahmud told The Business Standard.

According to the police, Hossain Ferdousi Tania, 17, was abducted from Kakara Union of the upazila on 6 August. Shafiqul Islam, 40, was arrested after the victim was rescued from his house in the same union.

On the other hand, Rifat Jannat Samia, 17, was abducted from the Hindu Para area of Chakaria municipality on 12 August. The police rescued her from Chattogram and arrested Farhadul Islam, 22.

Similarly, Idfa Moni, 17, was abducted from Surajpur-Manikpur union of Chakaria upazila on 31 August. The police rescued her from Pekua upazila and arrested Md Samrat, 22.

Three separate cases had been filed with the police station in connection with the three kidnappings, the OC said, adding that further legal action will be taken against the arrestees.