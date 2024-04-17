Police detains 3 women over 'drunken' assault in Dhaka's Gulshan area

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has detained three women for beating another woman in front of a bar while allegedly intoxicated in the capital's Gulshan.

The arrestees are Sharmin Akhter Mim, 24, Fahima Islam Turin, 26, and Nusrat Afrin.

Speaking to reporters at his office in the capital today (17 April), DMP Additional Commissioner and DB chief Harun-Or-Rashid said the women were detained after the victim filed a complaint.

Action will also be taken against the bar, Cafe Celebrita, for illegally selling liquor, he added.

"Bar authorities cannot sell liquor to anyone without a licence. They should have checked the liquor licences of these women. They sold excess liquor to these women, which made them drunk and behave in such an unruly way on the night of Pahela Baishakh," Harun said.

"The girl they beat up was also drunk," he added.

Speaking at the press conference, victim Rita Akhter Susmi said, "I went to the restaurant with a friend of mine to eat. At one stage of eating, I went to go to the toilet and saw four girls enter the toilet together. I informed the manager of the restaurant. They threw the girls out.

"Later, as I was leaving the restaurant, they attacked me. They took off my clothes on the road and beat me. I want justice. Because one girl on the street cannot take off another girl's clothes."