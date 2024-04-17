Police detains 3 women over 'drunken' assault in Dhaka's Gulshan area

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:17 pm

Related News

Police detains 3 women over 'drunken' assault in Dhaka's Gulshan area

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:17 pm
Photo: Screengrab from Facebook
Photo: Screengrab from Facebook

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has detained three women for beating another woman in front of a bar while allegedly intoxicated in the capital's Gulshan. 

The arrestees are Sharmin Akhter Mim, 24, Fahima Islam Turin, 26, and Nusrat Afrin.

Speaking to reporters at his office in the capital today (17 April), DMP Additional Commissioner and DB chief Harun-Or-Rashid said the women were detained after the victim filed a complaint.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Action will also be taken against the bar, Cafe Celebrita, for illegally selling liquor, he added.

"Bar authorities cannot sell liquor to anyone without a licence. They should have checked the liquor licences of these women. They sold excess liquor to these women, which made them drunk and behave in such an unruly way on the night of Pahela Baishakh," Harun said.

"The girl they beat up was also drunk," he added.

Speaking at the press conference, victim Rita Akhter Susmi said, "I went to the restaurant with a friend of mine to eat. At one stage of eating, I went to go to the toilet and saw four girls enter the toilet together. I informed the manager of the restaurant. They threw the girls out.

"Later, as I was leaving the restaurant, they attacked me. They took off my clothes on the road and beat me. I want justice. Because one girl on the street cannot take off another girl's clothes."

Top News

Dhaka / police / detain / bar / Drunk / DB police / Gulshan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

5h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

9h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

11h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

21m | Videos
What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

3h | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

3h | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

5h | Videos