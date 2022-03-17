Police celebrate Bangabandhu's birthday with disadvantaged children 

The Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has celebrated the 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day with disadvantaged children.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Biplob Kumar Sarkar of DMP's Tejgaon division organised the event.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the tender-hearted children were greeted with flowers at the Tejgaon divisional office on Thursday afternoon.

Then DC Biplob Kumar Sarkar cut the cake with the children. He later attended a luncheon with the children and handed over various educational materials to the children.

The police officer also visited the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Memorial Museum' with the children to get acquainted with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's lifestyle, philosophy of life and sacrifice.

