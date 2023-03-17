UK parliamentary delegation pays tribute to Bangabandhu

A five-member parliamentary delegation from the United Kingdom visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital on Friday (17 March) to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The delegation placed a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu, had a tour of the museum and signed the visitors' book, said a press release.

The parliamentary delegation comprises of Jane Hunt MP (Conservative), Paul Bristow MP (Conservative), Paulette Hamilton MP (Labour), Antony Higginbotham MP (Conservative), and Tom Hunt (Conservative).

The delegation was also accompanied by, among others, Zillur Hussain, founder of ZI Foundation, UK.

The parliamentary delegation along with the founders of ZI Foundation is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh.