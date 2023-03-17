Bepza celebrates 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 06:44 pm

Related News

Bepza celebrates 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Press Release
17 March, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 06:44 pm
Bepza celebrates 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has celebrated the 103rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner.

High officials of Bepza led by the Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman placed a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bepza Complex premises in Dhaka on Friday (17 March), said a press release.

Marking the day, the national flag was hoisted early in the morning at the Bepza Executive Office and a discussion meeting was arranged at Bepza Complex.

Paying homage to Bangabandhu, the Bepza executive chairman said, "Bangladesh would not have been created without the birth of Bangabandhu. So, to move forward, we have to take lesson from every incidents of the life of Bangabandhu."

"Bangabandhu dreamt for a poverty-hunger free Bangladesh. Bepza is playing a pioneering role for the development of the country by industrialisation, attraction of investment, increase of export, employment generation and women empowerment to implement the dream of Bangabandhu," he added.

At the event, Bepza Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam discussed on the childhood, life and political activities of Bangabandhu.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and all departmental heads including the employees of all levels were present during this time.

The eight EPZs including the Bepza Economic Zone observed the day in the same manner as the Executive Office. Bepza Public School & Colleges operated by Bepza also observed the day in a befitting manner.

Bepza Executive Office including EPZs and Bepza Economic Zone arranged doa mahfil after the discussion.

Bangabandhu birth anniversary / Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

9h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

10h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

12h | TBS Stories
Indian rich kids are again in discussion

Indian rich kids are again in discussion

1h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar