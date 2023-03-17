Bepza celebrates 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has celebrated the 103rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner.

High officials of Bepza led by the Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman placed a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bepza Complex premises in Dhaka on Friday (17 March), said a press release.

Marking the day, the national flag was hoisted early in the morning at the Bepza Executive Office and a discussion meeting was arranged at Bepza Complex.

Paying homage to Bangabandhu, the Bepza executive chairman said, "Bangladesh would not have been created without the birth of Bangabandhu. So, to move forward, we have to take lesson from every incidents of the life of Bangabandhu."

"Bangabandhu dreamt for a poverty-hunger free Bangladesh. Bepza is playing a pioneering role for the development of the country by industrialisation, attraction of investment, increase of export, employment generation and women empowerment to implement the dream of Bangabandhu," he added.

At the event, Bepza Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam discussed on the childhood, life and political activities of Bangabandhu.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and all departmental heads including the employees of all levels were present during this time.

The eight EPZs including the Bepza Economic Zone observed the day in the same manner as the Executive Office. Bepza Public School & Colleges operated by Bepza also observed the day in a befitting manner.

Bepza Executive Office including EPZs and Bepza Economic Zone arranged doa mahfil after the discussion.