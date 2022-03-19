Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in Canberra

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 02:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 102nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day were celebrated in the Australian capital Canberra with the active participation of children.

The evening event began with the Bangladeshi High Commissioner, officials and community members placing wreaths in front of the portrait of the Father of the Nation. Children participated in the event, reciting poems and singing songs to highlight Bangabandhu's love for children.

In the morning, Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Australia, Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, hoisted the national flag, according to a press release issued on Friday.

A discussion session was also held where young speakers from the community highly admired the sacrifice of the great leader. They also discussed the leadership qualities of Bangabandhu during the early stage of his life.

The high commissioner highlighted Bangabandhu's uncompromising stance on Bengali language, culture, self-respect for Bangladeshis as well as his indomitable leadership and farsightedness to secure the sovereign equality of the country.

He encouraged the children "to read and know more about this great leader and work hard to build Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla."

Messages from the president, prime minister, the foreign minister and the state minister for foreign affairs were read out at the event.

A special prayer was also offered for the salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu, his family members, Liberation War martyrs, and for a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Bangladesh.

