PM seeks stronger diplomatic ties with three Nordic countries

Bangladesh

BSS
23 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 06:14 pm

Related News

PM seeks stronger diplomatic ties with three Nordic countries

BSS
23 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 06:14 pm
File Photo: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday stressed elevating bondage to a strategic level through cooperation in new areas between Bangladesh and three Nordic countries.

"The new areas of cooperation are being explored by both sides to strengthen the ties to strategic engagements where possible," she said. 

She came up with the opinion when the three Nordic countries envoys posted in Dhaka – Ambassador of Norway Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Ambassador of Denmark Winnie Estrup Petersen and Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg von Linde – paid a courtesy call on the premier.

The envoys met the prime minister at the latter's official Ganobhaban residence here marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the three Nordic countries.

The diplomats assured the premier of providing continued assistance in the economic development of Bangladesh. 

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed media after the meeting.

The prime minister said the three Nordic countries have become close partners in Bangladesh's development, trade and investment over last 50 years.

Sheikh Hasina recalled the three countries' remarkable role in Bangladesh's Liberation War as well as their help and cooperation to rebuild the war-ravaged country.

She appraised the envoys that how democracy was thwarted in Bangladesh after the assassination of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The military rulers hindered the democracy and ruled the country overtly and covertly for many years, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said her government's main goal is to make rural-centric development and reach the benefits of the advancement to all.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The envoys congratulated the prime minister on the occasion of the 50 years of the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the three Nordic countries.

They said their countries had given the recognition to Bangladesh in 1972 soon after the independence.

They appreciated the progress of Bangladesh particularly the social development gained following the footsteps of Bangabandhu.

The envoys highly lauded the prime minister for providing houses to the landless and homeless people.

In reply, Sheikh Hasina said the process of gifting houses to the landless and homeless people is still going on.

The Norwegian ambassador thanked the prime minister as her (1996-2001) government had given the chance to Grameenphone to operate in Bangladesh. 

To this end, the premier said she opened telecommunication to the private sector at that time which outcome is now being enjoyed by the common people.

PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was also present.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Nordic countries / Courtesy Call

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

7h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

8h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers’ festival held in Gazipur

Farmers’ festival held in Gazipur

1h | Videos
A sophisticated version of Salman Khan’s ‘Khamoshi’

A sophisticated version of Salman Khan’s ‘Khamoshi’

1h | Videos
'The witcher' game's new edition under development

'The witcher' game's new edition under development

1h | Videos
Modern Stationary is in full swing since 1963

Modern Stationary is in full swing since 1963

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions