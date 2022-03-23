PM seeks stronger diplomatic ties with three Nordic countries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday stressed elevating bondage to a strategic level through cooperation in new areas between Bangladesh and three Nordic countries.

"The new areas of cooperation are being explored by both sides to strengthen the ties to strategic engagements where possible," she said.

She came up with the opinion when the three Nordic countries envoys posted in Dhaka – Ambassador of Norway Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Ambassador of Denmark Winnie Estrup Petersen and Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg von Linde – paid a courtesy call on the premier.

The envoys met the prime minister at the latter's official Ganobhaban residence here marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the three Nordic countries.

The diplomats assured the premier of providing continued assistance in the economic development of Bangladesh.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed media after the meeting.

The prime minister said the three Nordic countries have become close partners in Bangladesh's development, trade and investment over last 50 years.

Sheikh Hasina recalled the three countries' remarkable role in Bangladesh's Liberation War as well as their help and cooperation to rebuild the war-ravaged country.

She appraised the envoys that how democracy was thwarted in Bangladesh after the assassination of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The military rulers hindered the democracy and ruled the country overtly and covertly for many years, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said her government's main goal is to make rural-centric development and reach the benefits of the advancement to all.

Photo: Collected

The envoys congratulated the prime minister on the occasion of the 50 years of the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the three Nordic countries.

They said their countries had given the recognition to Bangladesh in 1972 soon after the independence.

They appreciated the progress of Bangladesh particularly the social development gained following the footsteps of Bangabandhu.

The envoys highly lauded the prime minister for providing houses to the landless and homeless people.

In reply, Sheikh Hasina said the process of gifting houses to the landless and homeless people is still going on.

The Norwegian ambassador thanked the prime minister as her (1996-2001) government had given the chance to Grameenphone to operate in Bangladesh.

To this end, the premier said she opened telecommunication to the private sector at that time which outcome is now being enjoyed by the common people.

PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was also present.