Make investments in country's economic zones, PM Hasina asks local businesses

Bangladesh

UNB
19 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 01:26 pm

"We are setting up 100 economic zones across the country. We are inviting investments there. But we do not only want foreign investments, but also want domestic investments there," she said

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged local businesses to make investments in the country's 100 economic zones in addition to foreign investment.

"We are setting up 100 economic zones across the country. We are inviting investments there. But we do not only want foreign investments, but also want domestic investments there," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the weeklong 11th National SME Product Fair to showcase locally made products from small and medium enterprises at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), jointly organised by the Industries Ministry and SME Foundation.

She said that of the total 100 economic zones the government has so far allocated lands for up to 80 economic zones.

"I think that from the SME Foundation or those who are entrepreneurs can avail lands in these economic zones alone or with partnership basis to set up their industries there," she said.

Hasina said that along with mechanisation of agriculture the government is putting emphasis on food production, agricultural products production which will contribute to the economy, and industrialisation based on that.

"If there is no industrialisation no employment will be created and we won't be able to advance further. So We have to focus on industrialisation," she said.

She said that huge small mechanical parts will be needed for the mechanisation of agriculture for which the government is providing various types of facilities.

She said that if proper training are provided it will be possible to produce those mechanical parts which can also be exported to many countries.

PM Hasina opens SME fair in Dhaka to showcase local products

"It will create a market in our own country with the increase of our purchasing capacity," she said.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the programme where Senior Secretary of Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam and Chairperson of the SME Foundation Professor Md Masudur Rahman also spoke.

A documentary on the Industries Ministry and SME Foundation was screened at the programme.

On this occasion, the prime minister handed over the crests and certificates to 7 micro, small, medium and start-up entrepreneurs who have won the National SME Entrepreneurship Award 2023.

Swapna Rani Sen expressed her feelings from among the award recipients.

