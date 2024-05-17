People who couldn't eat once, now can afford four meals a day: PM Hasina

The rural economy has developed a lot, people who couldn't afford one meal, now eat four times a day, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Once in the village nothing was available except on haatbar (market day), now there is a supermarket.

"About 200 fridges were sold before eid in out village market in Patgati union of Tungipara. As the rural economy grows stronger, industries also also growing" said the prime minister during her address as chief guest at the opening ceremony the 22nd biennial conference-2024 of Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the city's Ramna area today (17 May).

Addressing economists of the country she said, "I don't understand the complexities of economics like you do. But I understand how to work for the welfare of the people of the country, how it will benefit people."

"I learned these from my father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He would tell us how he wanted to work for the people of the country, how he wanted to develop the villages."

She asked the economists to design their policies, plans and programmes considering the local realities.

"You don't have to listen to all advice from foreigners. Yes, we will learn from them, but policies and programmes will only be effective when planned with people's needs in mind," she added.

Noting that making Bangladesh developed is her goal by changing the fate of its people, she said Bangladesh has already progressed a lot in its development journey.

"Inshallah, we'll continue to advance as we are doing now. We'll be able to overcome all obstacles no matter how many obstructions are there," said Hasina amid applause.

BEA President Prof Abul Barkat presided over the opening session of the two-day biennial conference.

Convener of the conference preparation committee Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed delivered the welcome speech, while BEA General Secretary Prof Md Aynul Islam gave the vote of thanks.