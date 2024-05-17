PM condemns attempt on life of Slovakian Premier

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and sorrow and highly condemned the incident of shooting at the prime minister of the Slovak Republic with an intention of killing him, according to a press release of Press Wing of PM.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Caputov, she said, "The people of Bangladesh and I are deeply shocked and alarmed to learn the heinous assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico.

"I pray and hope for his quick and complete recovery, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family members and the people of Slovakia," she said.

Sheikh Hasina continued: "Such a senseless act of violence is an assault on global democratic norms and values, and I condemn it in the strongest terms."

"I assure you that at this time of distress, we stand by the side of Slovakia," she said.

