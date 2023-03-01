PM opens National Insurance Day-2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the National Insurance Day-2023 to enhance public awareness about the insurance.

She opened the day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) this morning to promote the idea of insurance across the country.

The Ministry of Finance and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) jointly organised the programme.

The Day is being observed with the theme "My life, my wealth, if insured, it will be safe (Amar Jibon, Amar Sampad, Bima Koriley, Thakbe Nirapod)".

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday greeted all involved in the insurance industry, including insurance companies and the common people, on the National Insurance Day.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages greeting them, terming the theme of the day as time-befitting.

Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Chairman of the IDRA Jynul Bari and Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) President Sheikh Kabir Hossain, also spoke on the occasion.

A video documentary on the insurance sector was screened at the ceremony.

On March 1, 1960, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started working for the then-Alpha Insurance Company. Therefore, the government has decided to celebrate March 1 as the National Insurance Day, every year.

The government had upgraded the "National Insurance Day '' from 'B' category to 'A' category last year commemorating the great architect of independence, greatest Bangalee of all times and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.