PM Hasina blasts US for police action against students protesting Israeli genocide in Palestine

UNB
01 May, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 12:29 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday came down heavily on America for its action against university students and teachers for protesting Israeli genocide in Palestine.

"The students and teachers did not carry anything like torches or sticks in their hands. But the way police behaved with them raises the question about how much human rights are there," she said.

She was making an introductory speech at the AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at her official residence Ganabhaban.

 Hasina said that some days ago there were protests by the university students and teachers in America.

She mentioned that they were protesting the genocide by Israel.

"There while protesting one woman professor was severely physically assaulted by police. It brings the question of how much freedom of speech they enjoy (in America), that is the question. Our question is how much rights they have to protest against any injustice," she said.

She said that the US writes human rights reports on Bangladesh, but does not see their own faces in the mirror.

"That is the reality," she said.

She questioned If any police were attacked by any political party in the, US as the BNP did here in the recent past, what would they do.

 Hasina denounced the recent killings of some Bangladeshis in the US, including two men brutally killed several days ago.

"I am protesting these killings. They went there for their livelihoods, but why should they be killed like this? Even two infants could not escape from their hands," she said.

The prime minister questioned how those who always sing the songs for human rights respond to these murders.

"How will they answer? I am demanding an answer. I am demanding the answers from the human rights organisations, justice department and those who impose sanctions on us," she said.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to stop genocide in Palestine.

"Actually genocide is going on in Palestine by the Israeli forces. We are continuously protesting that. Whenever I go I am registering my protest against the genocide by the Israeli forces and asking all world leaders to stop the war. The whole world is against the genocide against the Palestinians," she said.

