Melting Himalayan ice boosts Teesta flow: PM Hasina

Teesta river's flow has doubled this year compared to past seasons due to the excessive heat that led to ice melting in the Himalayas, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (30 April).

"Himalayan ice is melting due to this scorching heat. As a result, Teesta River has double water flow this year comparing to the past times," she said while delivering introductory speech in the AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said all the rivers that originate from the Himalaya are having comparatively more water this year.

"Because of ice melting rivers are having higher water level. That is a bit of silver line for us. This will ensure better irrigation for us," she said.

She said the paddy harvesting is going on in Haor areas, it is about to finish and the country is going to have a bumper production from there.

"But drought hit in some areas as there is scarcity of water there. We are arranging irrigation for those areas," she said.

In this connection, she mentioned that the government provides subsidy to electricity used for irrigation.

She also mentioned that heatwave is not only sweeping over Bangladesh, rather it has hit the entire South Asia and South East Asia.

She said in her just concluded Thailand tour she also experienced excessive heat there.

Urging all to go for plantation in the coming rainy season, she mentioned that through Krishak League, Awami League each year plants huge number of saplings across the country.

