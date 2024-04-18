PM seeks private sector's steps for livestock, fisheries development

Bangladesh

UNB
18 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 01:29 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today laid emphasis on ensuring food and nutrition security, calling upon the private sector to step forward for the development of the country's poultry, fisheries and livestock sectors.

"I want the private sector to come forward. I would like to see more entrepreneurs in the private sector. I want to help in every way. Through this, we also want to increase the employment of the people of the country," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the Livestock Services Week and Exhibition-2024 as the chief guest at the old Trade Fair Ground in city's Sher-e-Banglanagar.

She said that if everyone does business and trade on their own initiative instead of chasing behind the jobs after graduation, then "we can progress a lot".

Sheikh Hasina urged all to encourage the country's youth to become entrepreneurs, so that, in future, they don't need to depend on anyone.

Referring to the attaining of food security, she said, "We believe that we can ensure our nutrition as well."

The prime minister also mentioned that buffaloes and sheep are being produced in the country's char lands, even in Bhasanchar, where the Rohingyas have been given shelter and buffaloes, sheep, poultry and fishes are being farmed.

"If we use the land we have, we can meet our own needs," she said.

She urged all to come forward in the country's dairy and other sectors as well.

"We want to further develop our livestock sector. Online systems have already been developed to serve this livestock sector," she said, hoping that it will be useful enough for it.

With Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md. Abdur Rahman in the chair, its Secretary Md Selim Uddin delivered the welcome address.

President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association Imran Hossain spoke as the representative of the country's dairy sector while Joint Convener of Bangladesh Poultry Industry Central Council (BPICC) Mashiur Rahman spoke as the representative of poultry sector.  

At the outset of the programme, a documentary on the progress and achievement of the present government in the livestock sector was screened.

The premier also visited the exhibition.

