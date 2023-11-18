PM Hasina opens AL nomination paper sale by collecting her form for Gopalganj-3

Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the party's central office in Dhaka to buy nomination form on 18 November. Photo: Collected

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the sale of AL nomination forms by buying her own form as a candidate for the upcoming 12th National Parliament election.

Sheikh Hasina opened the nomination paper selling at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital at 10am on Saturday (November 18), said party sources.

AL advisory council member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed collected PM's nomination form on her behalf for Gopalganj-3 constituency.

Following the premiere, central leaders of the party started buying their respective forms.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other central leaders were present when PM Hasina's nomination form was collected.

Following the departure of the party president, the sale of nomination forms will become accessible to other nomination seekers.

Prospective candidates can purchase and submit these nomination papers online or directly from the office over the next four days (18-21 November), adhering to a daily schedule between 10am and 4pm.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 November), the Election Commission announced the polls schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election that is to be held on 7 January.

Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8:00am on 5 January.

