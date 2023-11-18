AL to start nomination form sale today

The ruling Awami League is set to commence the sale of nomination papers for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections from today (18 November).

Prospective candidates within the party can collect and submit these nomination papers from 18 to 21 November, adhering to a daily schedule between 10am and 4pm, according to Awami League central committee sources.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the process by collecting party nomination forms after the meeting of the governing committee on Saturday.

Nomination papers for Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions will be available on the second floor of the party's central office. Meanwhile, candidates from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Barisal divisions will have to collect nomination papers from the third floor.

All divisional nomination papers can be submitted at the ground floor of the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

Awami League hopefuls are encouraged to submit their applications either themselves or through a qualified representative, avoiding additional public gatherings.

During the collection of nomination forms, candidates need to provide a photocopy of their national ID card, clearly indicating the candidate's mobile number, three held positions, and current organisational identity.

The deadline for the submission of nomination forms is set at 4pm on 21 November.

Additionally, the party has introduced a Smart Nomination App to streamline the process of collecting and submitting nomination forms online.

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and IOS App Store.

Alternatively, nomination forms can be completed and submitted online through the nomination.albd.org website.

Aspiring candidates are required to pay Tk50,000 for the nomination form.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 November), the Election Commission announced the polls schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election that is to be held on 7 January.

Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8:00am on 5 January.