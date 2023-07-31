PM distributes 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award to 28 officials, 2 departments

Twenty-eight government officials and two departments today (31 July) received the 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award-2023' from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The premier conferred the award at a function in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the occasion of the National Public Service Day.

The award under different categories has been in practice since 2016 in a bid to encourage efficiency, mindfulness and innovative efforts of the officials of the public administration in various fields.

The Food Ministry was conferred the award in the category of 'Policy and Administrative System Reform' and the National Heart Institute and Hospital in the category of 'Research and Its Use for Human Welfare'.

Former Deputy Commissioner of Laxmipur Anwar Hossain Akand, Civil Surgeon of Laxmipur Dr Ahmed Kabir, former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Laxmipur Noor-e-Alam, former Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Laxmipur Sadar Upazila Imran Hossain and UNO of Raipur Upazila Anjan Das received the award in the 'General Administration and Management' category.

Former Deputy Commissioner of Khagrachhari Pratap Chandra Biswas, former ADC of Khagrachhari KM Yasir Arafat, former Assistant Commissioner of Khagrachhari Basudeb Kumar Malo and former Assistant Commissioner of Khagrachhari Sheikh Naushad Hasan got the medal in the 'Development Administration' category.

Four officers ---Former Deputy Commissioner of Shariatpur Parvez Hasan, former Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Department of Shariatpur Matlubar Rahman, UNO of Zajira Upazila (Shariatpur) Kamrul Hasan Sohel and Agriculture Officer of Zajira Upazila Jamal Hossain – were given the award in the 'Economic Development' category.

Five officials received the awards in the 'Environmental Development' category. They are Former Deputy Commissioner of Habiganj Ishrat Jahan, ADC (General) of Habiganj Mintu Chowdhury, Former Executive Engineer of Habiganj District Water Development Board Shahnewaz Talukder, Habiganj Assistant Commissioner Navid Sarwar and Habiganj Municipality Assistant Engineer Dilip Kumar Dutta.

Five other officials were conferred with the award in the 'Human Resource Development' category. They are Gaibandha Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) Deputy Director Abdus Sabur, Gaibandha Sadar Upazila Rural Development Officer Tahajul Islam, Sundarganj Upazila Rural Development Officer Abul Kamal Azad, Gobindaganj Upazila Rural Development Officer Enamul Haque and Palashbari Upazila Rural Development Officer Hasanuzzaman.

Gazipur Civil Surgeon Dr Md Khairuzzaman was given the award in the category of 'Disaster and Crisis Management.'

Former Intelligence Officer and Commander of RAB-11's Anti-Terrorism Unit Mirza Salahuddin received the award in the 'Crime Prevention' category, while Panchagarh's Tetulia UNO Sohag Chandra Saha in the category of 'Innovation in Public Service'.

In the 'Science and Technology' category, Naogaon's Badalgachi Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Nazmul Haque got the Bangabandhu Public Administration Award.

Besides, Bishwambarpur UNO of Sunamganj Saadi Ur Rahim Jadid was given the award in the category of social development and management.

The recipients of the awards can use the title 'BPAA' at the end of their names. Each recipient was provided with a gold medal (weighing 15 grams) and a certificate with a state monogram as prizes. Tk2 lakh was given for individual contribution, while Tk5 lakh for team contribution.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Administration Ministry HN Ashequr Rahman and Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain spoke on the occasion, while Public Administration Senior Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech.

The National Public Service Day is celebrated every year on July 23. This year, the day's theme was 'Good Governance First, Innovation in Public Service.'