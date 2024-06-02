Speaker urges women journalists to raise collective voices to face challenges

Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury speaks at a programme at the International Mother Language Institute on Sunday. Photo: BSS
Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury speaks at a programme at the International Mother Language Institute on Sunday. Photo: BSS

Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today (2 June) urged women journalists to raise collective voices to overcome any challenge while performing their duties.

"Like other professions, participation of women in journalism is increasing . . . but they (women journalists) are facing some challenges, saying it is very crucial to be vocal collectively for smoothening professional journey removing all hurdles," she told a programme.

The 4th national conference of Nari Sangbadik Kendro was held at the International Mother Language Institute with the slogan "Nari Purusher Somota Arjone Kolom Hok Hatiair (Pen is a weapon for achieving parity between male and female).

President of Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Kendro Nasimun Ara Haque Minu and General Secretary Parveen Sultana Jhuma addressed the conference.

General Secretary of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) Shyamal Dutta, senior journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Robayet Ferdous, a teacher of mass communications and journalism at Dhaka University, among others, were present at the conference.

Dr Shirin said, "Women journalists should be united under one umbrella to establish their rights in all spheres of the society. Women have proved their capability in journalism through their talent, dedication and challenge-receiving mindset."

She urged female journalists to equip themselves with ICT-based knowledge to avert cyber crimes as they are facing different forms of harassment in social media platforms.

The speaker said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emerged as an icon in the world for her outstanding contribution in empowerment of women.

She (prime minister) has created a women-friendly atmosphere in all spheres of society, where women folk are getting opportunity to establish a dignified life.

Referring to different opportunities given by the present government, the speaker said women are getting six months of maternal leave with full benefit, which eventually is helping them to continue their jobs.

Participation of women in all areas of development has increased significantly as the government has created a healthy working environment in every sector.

