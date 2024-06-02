Sylhet flood: Reluctance to go to shelters puts lives at risk

An aerial view of houses submerged by water after flash floods in Sylhet. The flood situation in the district further improved yesterday as water receded in many areas of the seven flooded upazilas. Photo: TBS/Debashish Debu

Heavy rains and upstream water flows have submerged five Sylhet upazilas since last Wednesday. Nearly 600,000 people are marooned by floodwater, with only 1,806 seeking refuge in the 550 shelters set up by the district administration.

Sajan of Jaintapur Upazila chose to stay home with his family during the initial stages of the flood, putting them at risk. After that, the family has to go through a terrible experience throughout the night.

Describing the horrors of that night, Sajan said, "When the water was rising, without seeing any other way I put my mother and younger brother on the fridge and I stood on a bench. When the water rose to neck level, I posted on Facebook seeking help."

Noticing that the police and fire service tried to rescue them but could not reach there due to excessive current. Later, locals rescued his family.

Reluctance to evacuate

Despite the evident danger, like Sajan, many others choose to stay in their homes rather than go to shelters, citing fear of robbery, the environment of shelters, and the safety of domestic animals.

"Despite the rising water, why did Sajan not go to the shelter with his family?" Jaintapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tajul Islam asked. He further said, "It was not wise for Sajan to stay at home amid such a situation."

In response, Sajan said, "We did not anticipate that the water would rise so quickly and for so long."

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hasan said flood victims who do not go to shelters are at significant risk.

Floodwater recedes in many areas

The flood situation in Sylhet showed signs of improvement on Sunday (2 June), with water levels receding in many areas.

The Sylhet Water Development Board (WDB) reported that water levels dropped below danger levels in most locations. For instance, the Surma River's water level fell by 1 cm below the danger mark at Sylhet Point this afternoon.

The Sylhet Meteorological Office reported that 7.4 millimetres of rain were recorded in Sylhet in the 24 hours from Saturday morning.

Sylhet City Corporation Public Relations Officer Sajlu Laskar said the city's flood situation improved slightly. More than one hundred families took shelter in facilities like Kishori Mohan Government Primary School.

However, there remains a risk of flooding in some areas of Sunamganj due to water flowing downstream from upstream.