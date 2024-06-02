HC for constructing monument at Salanga massacre place

The High Court (HC) today (2 June) ordered the authorities concerned to construct a monument at the place in Salanga, Sirajganj, where British police massacred more than 4,000 Bengalis on 27 January 1922.

A High Court division bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice S M Masud Hossain Dolon passed the order and issued a rule.

"The court in its rule asked the authorities concerned to explain why it shall not direct them to take necessary steps to declare 27 January as a national day commemorating the Salanga massacre victims," said Adv Asad Uddin, who moved a writ petition filed in this regard.

More than 4,000 innocent Bengalis were killed by the British police force on that day as they were protesting against the oppression of the local zamindars and the trade monopoly of British goods in the local market. According to local sources, around 10,000 people were killed on that day.