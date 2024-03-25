Places where traffic will be controlled on Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, vehicle movement from Dhaka to Savar will be restricted on Tuesday (26 March).

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a traffic guideline for city residents through a press release signed by DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman today.

On the day, the president and the prime minister, along with ministers, political leaders, foreign diplomats and others will visit the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar.

To ensure their smooth passage, traffic will be controlled from 3:00 am to 7:30 am.

The DMP guideline said public and private transports have been asked to take detours when travelling from Dhaka to Savar.

All vehicles going towards Aricha from Dhaka via Gabtali, Amin Bazar and Savar will use the Dhaka airport road and pass through Ashulia road via Abdullahpur crossing.

Those going to Dhaka from Aricha via Savar-Amin Bazar will enter Dhaka via Ashulia from Nabinagar Bazar.

Dhaka-bound vehicles from Tangail via Ashulia will enter Dhaka via Kaliakair-Gazipur intersection-Tongi.

The DMP has sought the cooperation of city dwellers to maintain order and avoid traffic jams during the wreath-laying ceremony on the day.