Lightning hit Padma Bridge toll plaza, caused 3km long tailback on Mawa end

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 01:42 pm

Related News

Lightning hit Padma Bridge toll plaza, caused 3km long tailback on Mawa end

The issue was resolved around 10:30am and toll collection resumed

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 01:42 pm
3km tailback after tolls plazas malfunction after lightning hits Padma Bridge on 6 May 2024. Photo: TBS
3km tailback after tolls plazas malfunction after lightning hits Padma Bridge on 6 May 2024. Photo: TBS

A lightning strike at the Mawa toll plaza of the Padma Bridge has disrupted toll collection, leading to a three-kilometre tailback on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle movement is normal now. 

"The lightning that hit the toll plaza between 3am-4am this morning caused issues with the motherboard at the toll scale," said Md Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of the Padma Bridge site office.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said this was not a major issue but a typical electrical short circuit caused by the lightning. Ziaul Haider, in charge of Mawa traffic police, said the toll scale that operates the boom barrier (the barrier that comes down in front of vehicles to halt them) stopped working in the morning.

No vehicles could cross the bridge due to this.

"The issue was resolved around 10:30am and toll collection resumed," he said.

Top News

Padma Bridge / Traffic / Lightning

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

1h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

5h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

5h | Panorama
On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

18m | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

23m | Videos
Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

18h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

17h | Videos