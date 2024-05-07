Lightning hit Padma Bridge toll plaza, caused 3km long tailback on Mawa end

3km tailback after tolls plazas malfunction after lightning hits Padma Bridge on 6 May 2024. Photo: TBS

A lightning strike at the Mawa toll plaza of the Padma Bridge has disrupted toll collection, leading to a three-kilometre tailback on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle movement is normal now.

"The lightning that hit the toll plaza between 3am-4am this morning caused issues with the motherboard at the toll scale," said Md Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of the Padma Bridge site office.

He said this was not a major issue but a typical electrical short circuit caused by the lightning. Ziaul Haider, in charge of Mawa traffic police, said the toll scale that operates the boom barrier (the barrier that comes down in front of vehicles to halt them) stopped working in the morning.

No vehicles could cross the bridge due to this.

"The issue was resolved around 10:30am and toll collection resumed," he said.