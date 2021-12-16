Pakistani media remember ‘fall of Dhaka’

Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th victory day today. However, the freedom of Bangladesh is often termed as the "fall of Dhaka" by Pakistani media to signify the separation of Dhaka and its surroundings from the then West Pakistan.

"While for West Pakistanis Dhaka had fallen, most in the eastern wing saw it as 'liberation'", wrote the Dawn in its article titled "East Pakistan lessons".

"It was a tragedy of immense proportions but the denialism that existed in 1971 among residents in the west wing still pervades our national consciousness today", it continued.

"One of the most egregious mistakes was to deny the majority their right to form a government after the 1970 elections. Instead, a military operation was launched in March 1971 in the eastern wing. Thousands fled to India for refuge. Innocent people were killed on both sides — Bengalis as well as non-Bengalis living in the eastern wing — by state forces and Bengali militias", stated the article.

It added, "Half a century later, many questions still remain unanswered….Unfortunately, successive governments in Pakistan have failed to officially release the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report that probed the debacle. Whatever of its contents are known serves as an indictment of the policies of the then federal government vis-à-vis the East Pakistanis."

In contrary, Daily Pakistan focused more on the Indian support during the Liberation War - or the "separation of East Pakistan" as they term it - rather than the atrocities of the then Pakistan army that led to the nine-months long war.

"Fall of Dhaka provides Pakistanis with an occasion to reflect deeply while there is no doubt about the fact that India played a sinister role in the secession of East Pakistan, while the ruling elite was equally responsible for the 'break-up'", read the article.

"During the conflict, on 16 December 1971, India invaded East Pakistan and forced forces to surrender and evade….Indian agencies played upon Bengali sentiments in the aftermath of the 1965 Pak-India war through its intelligence agency RAW and when the right opportunity struck, the Indians were well-prepared", it added.

The Daily Pakistan also claims that India created Mukti Bahini, comprising Indian agents, extremist Hindu, and outlawed Bengalis. The militant group carried out massive atrocities against the Bengali population including killings, rapes, loot, and plunder whereas Indian media falsely blamed all such activities on Pakistan Army, reported the news outlet.

Liberation War / Pakistan / India

