'Feel ashamed looking towards Bangladesh': PM Shehbaz Sharif laments Pakistan's condition

Business leaders urged Shehbaz Sharif to focus on political stability for economic growth and advised to initiate trade talks with India.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addresses the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, hosted virtually by India, in Islamabad, Pakistan 4 July 2023. Photo: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addresses the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, hosted virtually by India, in Islamabad, Pakistan 4 July 2023. Photo: Reuters

Commenting on Bangladesh's economic growth, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday noted how "East Pakistan", "once considered" a burden on Pakistan, made tremendous strides in industrial growth.

During an interactive session with the business leaders of Pakistan, Sharif, who took over the country's reins for the second time, said, "I was quite young when... we were told that it's a burden on our shoulders...Today you all know where that 'burden' has reached [in terms of economic growth]."

"And we feel ashamed when we look towards them," he added.

Sharif sat down with the business community at the Sindh CM House in Pakistan's commercial capital on Wednesday to find ways to uplift the economy. While the business leaders appreciated Sharif's determination to tackle economic issues, they raised concern about the political instability in the Pakistan in the wake of former PM Imran Khan's arrest.

Karachi's business community advised the prime minister to focus on bringing about political stability to "turn around" the economy, the Dawn newspaper reported.

They also asked Sharif to initiate the trade talks with India, according to the report.

The relations between the two countries nosedived after India revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated into two Union territories. The Narendra Modi government's move evoked strong reactions from Islamabad, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. It has also cut off direct trade ties with India.

"You have made a few handshakes after taking charge that have produced good results and progress on the IMF deal is one of them," Arif Habib, the chief of Arif Habib Group – was quoted as saying.

"I suggest you do a few more handshakes. One of them is regarding trade with India, which would greatly benefit our economy. Secondly, you should also (patch up) with a resident of Adiala Jail (a reference to jailed PTI leader Imran Khan). Try to fix things at that level as well and I believe that you can do it."

