EU finds cancer-causing chemical in 527 Indian food items

World+Biz

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 12:20 am

Related News

EU finds cancer-causing chemical in 527 Indian food items

Ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing chemical, has been found in the Indian food items

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 12:20 am
Representational image. Photo: Freepik
Representational image. Photo: Freepik

The European Food Safety Authorities have found a cancer-causing chemical in 527 Indian items between September 2020 and April 2024.

According to a Deccan Herald report, most of the food items are nuts and sesame seeds, herbs and spices, dietetic foods and other food products.

Of these products, 87 consignments were sent back from the border while most were later removed from the market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, no proactive steps have been taken by European officials to ban the use of the chemical.

The presence of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing chemical, also led to a ban on Indian products in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Ethylene oxide is a coloured gas, which is used as a pesticide. However, this chemical was originally created to sterilise medical equipment. It is said that exposure to ethylene oxide can increase the risk of other cancers including lymphoma and leukemia.
 

Top News / South Asia

cancer / India / European Union (EU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

14h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

17h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

4h | Videos
Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

6h | Videos
The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

8h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

9h | Videos