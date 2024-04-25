EU finds cancer-causing chemical in 527 Indian food items

The European Food Safety Authorities have found a cancer-causing chemical in 527 Indian items between September 2020 and April 2024.

According to a Deccan Herald report, most of the food items are nuts and sesame seeds, herbs and spices, dietetic foods and other food products.

Of these products, 87 consignments were sent back from the border while most were later removed from the market.

However, no proactive steps have been taken by European officials to ban the use of the chemical.

The presence of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing chemical, also led to a ban on Indian products in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Ethylene oxide is a coloured gas, which is used as a pesticide. However, this chemical was originally created to sterilise medical equipment. It is said that exposure to ethylene oxide can increase the risk of other cancers including lymphoma and leukemia.

