Padma Bridge to be inaugurated next month: Quader

Preparations are being taken to inaugurate Padma Bridge by the end of next month, said Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, and General Secretary of Awami League Obaidul Quader.

"We will send the inauguration summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Padma Bridge will be inaugurated on the day she agrees upon", said the bridges minister.

However, the bridge would not be inaugurated on Awami League's founding anniversary on 23 June, he told reporters following a board meeting of Bangladesh Bridge Authority at Setu Bhaban in Banani on Wednesday afternoon.

Regarding the latest progress of Padma Bridge, the minister said that about 98% work of the 6.15 km main bridge has been completed. The overall progress of the project is at 93.5% and 92% of the river governance work has been completed. And, 91% of the carpeting of the bridge is completed.

About another important project Karnafuli tunnel, the bridge minister said that the work of the tunnel is ongoing. About 85% of the work of this project has been completed, he said hoping that the project would be completed within this year.

Regarding the naming of the bridge, Quader said, "Different people are suggesting to name the bridge as 'Sheikh Hasina to build Padma Bridge'. I have informed the prime minister about this but she is not agreeing. However, in the summary we will send for the bridge's inauguration, we will propose the name as 'Sheikh Hasina Padma Bridge'."

Regarding the toll of the bridge, the minister said, "A summary of the toll rate of the Padma Bridge has been sent to the prime minister. We will work according to her instructions."