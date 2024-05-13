Referring to Hawa Bhaban, Quader says BNP relies on 'invisible forces'

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at press conference held in the capital's Dhanmandi on Sunday, 12 May. Photo: UNB

Dismissing opposition claims of unseen forces at play, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader asserted that a government elected by the people rule Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is governed by a government that the people have elected," Quader said at a press conference held in Dhanmandi yesterday (12 May) afternoon,

"It is characteristic of BNP to attribute governance to invisible forces, with Hawa Bhaban previously serving as their alternative power centre. Their current predicaments and mental strain are direct consequences of their past actions," he said.

Quader also criticised the opposition's recent statements, saying, "BNP's press conferences are an exercise of turning falsehoods into perceived truths. Mirza Fakhrul and other BNP leaders engage in deceptive and propaganda tactics."

Regarding international relations, Quader discussed the upcoming visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, noting that the visit aims to enhance the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and the United States.

Quader praised the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, highlighting significant socioeconomic and infrastructural developments over the past 15 years.

"Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh has transformed from a country grappling with a food crisis to one that is self-sufficient in food production. Additionally, her initiatives in healthcare, such as community clinics, have received global recognition," he added.