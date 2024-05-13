Referring to Hawa Bhaban, Quader says BNP relies on 'invisible forces'

Politics

UNB
13 May, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:14 am

Related News

Referring to Hawa Bhaban, Quader says BNP relies on 'invisible forces'

UNB
13 May, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:14 am
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at press conference held in the capital&#039;s Dhanmandi on Sunday, 12 May. Photo: UNB
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at press conference held in the capital's Dhanmandi on Sunday, 12 May. Photo: UNB

Dismissing opposition claims of unseen forces at play, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader asserted that a government elected by the people rule Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is governed by a government that the people have elected," Quader said at a press conference held in Dhanmandi yesterday (12 May) afternoon,

"It is characteristic of BNP to attribute governance to invisible forces, with Hawa Bhaban previously serving as their alternative power centre. Their current predicaments and mental strain are direct consequences of their past actions," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quader also criticised the opposition's recent statements, saying, "BNP's press conferences are an exercise of turning falsehoods into perceived truths. Mirza Fakhrul and other BNP leaders engage in deceptive and propaganda tactics."

Regarding international relations, Quader discussed the upcoming visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, noting that the visit aims to enhance the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and the United States.

Quader praised the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, highlighting significant socioeconomic and infrastructural developments over the past 15 years.

"Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh has transformed from a country grappling with a food crisis to one that is self-sufficient in food production. Additionally, her initiatives in healthcare, such as community clinics, have received global recognition," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Hawa Bhaban / BNP / Awami League / Obaidul Quader / Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

2h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

14h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

7m | Videos
Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

1h | Videos
How deep is the German-US relationship?

How deep is the German-US relationship?

2h | Videos
Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

2h | Videos