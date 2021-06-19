Outgoing army chief General Aziz accorded farewell

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 09:38 pm

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The outgoing chief of army staff, General Aziz Ahmed, received a farewell as the colonel commandant from Bangladesh Army's Armoured Corps, Corps of Engineers, and Infantry Regiment at Armoured Corps Centre and School in Bogura cantonment on Saturday.

General Aziz served as the colonel commandant at Armoured Corps on 29 October, Corps of Engineers on 14 July, and Infantry Regiment on 30 October, read an ISPR press release.

In his speech, he paid profound tribute to the architect of independence and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He recalled the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country.

He also paid tribute to the army members who died while serving in peacekeeping missions and prayed for their departed souls. He also expressed his thankfulness to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her efforts to make Bangladesh Army a modern and dexterous force in the world.

Referring his actions as the colonel commandant, he said new units, modern ammunition, and technologies have been added to Armoured Corps, Corps of Engineers, and Infantry Regiment considering the Force's Goal 2030 to make Bangladesh Army more modern and updated.   

In addition, arrangements for training with modern technologies have been made, he said.

He also expressed his thankfulness to all for cooperation while serving as the colonel commandant.

