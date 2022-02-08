Farewell reception of Defence Ministry Senior Secretary Mostafa Kamal held

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 10:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The retirement farewell reception of the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Md Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal has been held.

The reception was presided over by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Md Abu Bakar Siddique and held on Monday (7 February) in the conference room of the ministry, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Speakers at the event reminisced the senior secretary's long and commendable career and wished him a healthy and prosperous life ahead.

During his farewell speech, the senior secretary urged everyone to make the most of their work experience, sincerely and responsibly.

Md Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, NDC, joined the Ministry of Defence on 7 July 2020 as ssecretary. He was later promoted to senior secretary on 20 January 2021. He is an officer of the 7th (1985) batch of BCS (administration) cadre.

Officials and heads of various departments of the ministry attended the event.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

