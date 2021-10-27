Oblique says goodbye

27 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
After giving us ethereal songs for 17 years, the band oblique bids adieu.

In 2004 Oblique started their musical career with the song 'Ojothai', and afterward, they rewarded listeners with beautiful pieces like Bhondo, Koishor, Stobdho, Asshashon, and more.

A group of friends who enjoyed singing in their leisure time formed a little band Oblique without knowing it would make a place in the hearts of many.

Oblique was due to perform at "Shohingshota Birothi concert" to stand against communal violence. But the band didn't perform there due to "unavoidable circumstances".

Recently one of the lead vocalists of Oblique R Bashar Lisan left the band.

The official page of Oblique shared a status on social media to announce their farewell, saying, "When I wrote " Ojothai" in 2004 without having any experience, I never imagined that I would keep on singing for the next 17 years. We never thought our little band would receive such a huge response from you. The love we received from you compelled us to save time for Oblique...It is time for us to rest, but the song will be there to remind you about us. Perhaps we might return one day. Will you accept us with all the love then?"

The band opened a segment titled "Late night sessions", where they made mesmerizing covers of songs, some of which garnered more praise than the originals.

One of their latest release, "Bondho reprise", was widely praised by their loyal fans.

