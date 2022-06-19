One killed, 10 injured as two ferries collide in Padma

At least one person was killed and 10 others injured following a collision between two ferries on the Padma River early today.

The passenger ferries - Begum Rokeya and Begum Sufia Kamal - collided head-on near Jajira in Shariatpur on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route at around 3 am Sunday.

The front parts of the two ferries were damaged in the collision at high speed. The driver of a car on Sufia Kamal Ferry was killed and at least 10 people on both ferries were injured.

Five vehicles on Begum Rokeya Ferry were damaged. Meanwhile, driver of another car went missing after falling into the Padma following the collision.

Confirming the matter, BIWTC Manager (Commercial) Jamal Hossain said the law and order situation at the ferry ghat is normal. All the vessels are in operation.

Begum Rokeya Ferry's Master Mintu Ranjan Das said, both the ferries were able to anchor at the wharf on both sides of the destination. Mohammad Hassan, master of the ferry Sufia Kamal Ferry, said the accident happened due to the strong current in the river.

However, the passengers alleged that the accident took place due to the negligence of the ferry drivers.

